Netflix has finally given us our first look at The Haunting of Bly Manor. This is the second season of the anthology horror series known as Haunting, or Haunting of Hill House as the first season was called.

It’s been almost two bloody years since that first haunt – Hill House premiered in October of 2018 – so here’s a light refresher.

Hill House is based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, but the series is set in modern times. It introduces us to the Crain family, who move into this fuck-off haunted house somewhere in the States.

A lot of the series switches between then and now, where the former gives us glimpses of a happy family in search of their forever home. The latter? Well, it’s not so happy chappy.

This season, The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book by Henry James. It’s inspired by the author’s 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw.

Victoria Pedretti (You), who starred as Nellie Crain in Hill House, will return to play a governess named Dani, who takes care of two very unusual children.

She’ll be joined by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), who played her on-screen twin brother Luke in Hill House.

Jackson-Cohen will star as a charming man named Peter, who makes life very difficult for everyone at Bly Manor.

Newcomers include Tahirah Sharif (A Christmas Prince), Amelia Eve (Enterprice), and Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

Throughout the first season, showrunner / connoisseur of horror Mike Flanagan hid ghosts throughout Hill House. You could pause a particular frame of an episode, peer into it and spot a pale face staring back at you.

It became a sort of game with fans, who devoted hours to combing through each episode in search of the lost souls of Hill House.

Vanity Fair, who first published the pictures from the upcoming season, spoke to Flanagan about the aforementioned ghosts.

“We were just trying to hide faces and figures,” Flanagan said.

But in Bly Manor, things will be different.

“This season we wanted our hidden elements to tell their own story. And very much unlike the first season, they’re actually going to be explained.” he said.

“By the end of the season, you’re going to know who they are and when they’re here.”

Hell yeah.

I bet these kids are ghosts, I bloody bet ya.

Why are they just standing in the background? I hate them already.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will hit Netflix this spring. Stay tuned for a date.

