The ~spooky~ season is here and lot’s of creepy shit is coming our way, including the hotly anticipated follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Season 2 is available on Netflix as of today and, naturally, the critics have already gone to town on the show, and the overall consensus is that is slaps, but it’s… missing something.

Vulture called it “unnerving yet uneven,” opining that Bly Manor “lacks the precision and ingenuity of its predecessor.”

That being said, the reviewer praised the acting and the overall “unnerving” tone of the show, which is just what we want TBH.

NME gave the season two stars out of five, writing that the “steadily mounting anticipation and expertly-crafted jump scares” that won us over in Hill House have been greatly reduced this time ’round.

The reviewer harshly described the season as “a confused mess which lurches from kitschy romcom to psychological thriller to cheap schlock horror.” Fucking ouch.

CNet agreed that it’s a “very different follow-up to Hill House” as “the pieces don’t come together with the same neat fit as Hill House, with narrative choices that often bring bursts of epiphany, but also lulls of unnecessary over-complication.”

With that said, at its core, it’s still “another beautiful tragedy” that unfolds “with meticulous attention to detail and characters more haunted than the house.”

And look, don’t take their word for it. Go check it out for yourself and see how the spooky shit grabs you.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book by Henry James, which was inspired by the author’s 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw.

Victoria Pedretti (You), who starred as Nellie Crain in Hill House, returns to play a governess named Dani, who takes care of two very unusual children.

She’ll be joined by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), who played her on-screen twin brother Luke in Hill House.

Jackson-Cohen will star as a charming man named Peter, who makes life very difficult for everyone at Bly Manor.

Newcomers include Tahirah Sharif (A Christmas Prince), Amelia Eve (Enterprice), and Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

The nine-episode season premieres on Netflix today. Let’s get freaky.