Insider Claims Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Have Split Following A ‘Rough Patch’

Uh-oh. Although Australia is heading straight into cuffing season with the current polar blast, it seems that our fave celebs from across the pond are splitting up. First, we had Bennifer divorce rumours, and now, an insider has claimed that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have called it quits.

Yep, you read that right. One of One Direction‘s most beloved members Harry Styles and one of the most beautiful actors of all time Taylor Russell are rumoured to have broken up.

The rumoured split kicked off after an insider spilled the beans to UK publication The Sun, claiming that Harry and Taylor broke things off after a Japan trip.

(Image source: Anthony Pham via Getty Images) (Image source: Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart,” the insider said, per the publication.

“He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy.

“Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were first linked together back in 2023 after TMZ reported that the pair were spotted “getting cosy” at the National Theatre in London.

Prior to that huge piece of relationship tea, the Bones and All actor was seen in the VIP section of Harry’s Love On Tour concert in Austria, and fans caught the pair holding hands the day after that gig.

TAYLOR RUSSELL AND HARRY STYLES?!!$&;?$+($!$??_;! pic.twitter.com/22PjXgoYI9 — sabrina 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023

Although the pair never hard launched or debuted their relationship status, like most celebs, it was just known that Harry and Taylor were an item due to all the spottings and PDA that were captured by fans and sneaky paparazzi.

We probably will never know the true details of their relationship, but I hope both parties are coping okay.

Breakups are never great, no matter how rich or famous you are.

Actually, if you’re rich you can just fly away from the pain and go to the Bahamas or something.

Getty Images / Mike Marsland/WireImage and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic