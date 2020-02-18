Harry Styles was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in north London during a night out on Valentine’s Day, BBC reports.

The One Direction singer was confronted by a mugger near a pub in Spaniards Road, Hampstead, where he was forced to hand over cash.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to The Mirror, saying: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A source also told the site: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

“Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The incident comes shortly after Styles’ ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack died by suicide in her London home.

The ‘Adore You’ singer, who dated Caroline 2011, is currently at the 2020 Brit Awards where he has been spotted wearing a black ribbon on his lapel as he arrived at the ceremony as a tribute to his ex-girlfriend.