Amongst all the ruckus of the Met Gala 2023, you might’ve noticed that Harry Styles was absent from the red carpet. Well, get your teacup ready because an insider has spilled a bunch of tea on why the former teenage heartthrob was nowhere in sight.

In case you’re not familiar with the world of fashion, Vogue and all that stuff: Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Styles has not only established himself as a strong solo artist but also as a fashion icon. He even was the first solo male to grace the cover of American Vogue in December 2019.

it’s been one year. one year ago Harry Styles made history with being the first male solo artist on the cover of vogue. pic.twitter.com/RkRLR1jLbF — jess (@stillgoIden) November 13, 2021

With Styles being a massive part of the fashion world, it’s without a doubt that Anna Wintour would invite the “Golden” singer to the exclusive event, but nope.

Styles was nowhere to be found. Literally giving us nothing.

However, an insider who claims to be a friend of Mr Styles has spilled a bunch of intel on why he couldn’t make it, claiming it was because of his exes, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski.

Harry after hearing that both Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski were attending the met gala pic.twitter.com/1JzjFeOYX0 — kenna 🍊| 7/11 (@lhhcinema) May 2, 2023

“Harry was invited to the Met Gala, but knowing that both of them were definitely going, he avoided it like it was the bubonic plague,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Like the bubonic plague? You know what? I get it.

“He was told by his team that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no awkward run-in with Olivia, but he was not trying to risk it at all,” the unnamed source added.

The insider then told the online publication that Harry supposedly has “no desire to have a face-to-face” encounter with the 39-year-old actress and that running into both of the ladies would be “way too intense.”

READ MORE Olivia Wilde's Mate Shared Spicy Details About The Demise Of Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Although we should always be taking this info with a grain of salt, I totally believe this reason for his absence.

In case you needed a quick recap: Styles and Wilde’s relationship was a bit tumultuous as it was heavily publicised during the shitshow press tour of Wilde’s movie Don’t Worry Darling.

The singer and director’s relationship lasted for about two years before they broke up in late 2022. Pinnacle pop culture moments were birthed during their relationship, including #SpitGate and the Miss Flo debacle.

Styles’ fling with supermodel, author and podcast host Ratajkowski was more recent.

The pair were spotted snogging in Tokyo, Japan back in April — and the internet truly bagged the couple out for their sloppy kiss.

Hey quick question why do Harry Styles and emrata make out like 14 year olds ? pic.twitter.com/yeaQ9K3hRZ — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 26, 2023

To put the cherry on top of all the tea, Wilde and Em Rata were (are?) mates when the pair were spotted in Japan.

A source told the Daily Mail that the Tokyo kiss between the singer and model was a “betrayal” towards Wilde.

Ooft, how brutal.

READ MORE Em Rata Has Spoken About *That* Footage Of Her Playing Tongue Hockey With Harry Styles

At the end of the day, I think we’ve all been in the singer’s shoes and have skipped out on an event due to exes.

He really is just like us.