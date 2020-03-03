Angel boi Harry Styles appeared on shock jock Howard Stern’s radio show where, naturally, a bunch of tea was spilled about some very spicy topics.

First off, he discussed ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, revealing he was actually flattered by the songs she penned about their short-lived relationship.

“I think it’s, like, flattering. Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs,” he said.

Styles and Swift dated for several months back in 2012 and it’s heavily rumoured that her songs ‘Style’, ‘Clean’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Out of the Woods’ off her 2014 album, 1989, were written about him.

He went on to reveal that he “definitely” wants to get hitched some day, so I guess I can start planning our wedding.

In a surprising move, he also said he understood ex-bandmate Zayn Malik’s reasoning for exiting their band, One Direction.

“I don’t know if I could say it’s something he shouldn’t have done,” Styles said of Malik’s 2015 departure. “I just didn’t feel that way. So, it’s hard for me to condemn it, ’cause I don’t. Especially in hindsight looking at it now, the last thing that I would’ve wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn’t want to be there.”

He also addressed intel shared in a Rolling Stone interview last year about doing magic mushrooms while recording Fine Line and accidentally biting off the tip of his tongue.

“I was high, so I jumped out the window and I hit my chin on my knee and I bit the end of my tongue off,” he told Stern.

Styles told Stern that Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” came to his house to listen to Fine Line before it was released.

“They’re so used to living nocturnally — you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ‘cause they’re, you know, witches,” he said. “So it’s getting to like 3 a.m. playing the album, I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re, like, right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us.’”

And finally, he broke his silence about being mugged at knifepoint while out in London with friends on Valentine’s Day this year.

“Yes, I was robbed on Valentine’s Day — that’s what you get for being single these days!” he joked to Stern. “I should have had other plans.”

Styles explained that the incident happened while he was walking home from a friend’s house. When he was about five minutes away, he said a “group of guys [with] their hoods up and their faces covered” started following him.

“I’m walking up the street, and I keep turning around and the guys crossed the road,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ I hear shuffling of feet trying to catch up to me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I’m like, ‘Oh fuck sake.’ Then I crossed the street again, and they crossed the street again. And I’m like, ‘Oh for fuck sake, I think I’m about to get robbed.’ So the guy’s like, ‘Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?’ And there’s nobody around, so I’m like, ‘Sure.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you smoke weed?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he goes, ‘Do you want some weed?’ And I thought, ‘No.’ And then he was like, ‘What have you got on you?’”

That’s when Styles said the group gathered around him and tried to get him to unlock his phone and give it to them.

“I thought about throwing it in the pond to just be like, ‘Neither of us have it.’ Then I thought, ‘I don’t want to piss them off,’” he said. “There were, like, two cars coming, and I just felt an opportunity and I just sprinted and ran. I ran into the road and I tried to stop a car … [Then I] turned and ran toward the village where I live … I guess because they had some cash and stuff they ended up just turning around.”

Wild, wild times.