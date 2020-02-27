Hold on to your butts: a brand new Harry Potter audiobook is coming, and Young Dumbledore actor Jude Law is narrating parts of it.

Any Harry Potter fan knows the Stephen Fry audiobooks are a thing of legend. No one could replace them. This certainly isn’t that.

Instead, it’s an audiobook of The Tales of Beedle the Bard, the book of magical fairytales from the final Harry Potter book, Deathly Hallows. Although only one tale – The Three Brothers – appeared in the original Harry Potter series, in 2007 J.K. Rowling wrote the full series to raise money for charity.

The best part here is that The Tales of Beedle the Bard will be read by a bunch of Harry Potter alumnus, including Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger in the original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Each actor will read out a different tale, with Jude Law reading out Albus Dumbledore‘s notes throughout, and Sally Mortemore (who played stern librarian Madam Pince) reading Rowling’s introduction.

Sorry, but Jason Isaacs reading a audiobook you’ll definitely be using as a sleeping aide? That’s hot as shit.

Here’s the full list of tales coming on March 31, 2020.

Warwick Davis (Professor Filius Flitwick) reading The Wizard and the Hopping Pot

Noma Dumezweni reading The Tale of the Three Brothers

Jason Isaacs reading The Warlock’s Hairy Heart

Evanna Lynch reading The Fountain of Fair Fortune

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) reading Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump

If there’s one thing the HP series does really, really well, it’s audiobooks. Stephen Fry (who narrates the British versions) and Jim Dale (who narrates the U.S. versions, because Americans can’t figure out words like “philosopher” or something) have both won a bunch of awards each for their work.

“We are delighted to bring fan favorite performers from across the Wizarding World together for this unforgettable listening experience,“ Audible’s SVP of Content Diana Dapito said in a statement.

“Making The Tales of Beedle the Bard available to members continues Audible’s ongoing efforts to deliver accessible, engaging, and immersive audio entertainment to millions of people all over the world.”

The audiobook is a collaboration between Audible and Pottermore Publishing, and will be free for Audible members for the first year. Bloody score.