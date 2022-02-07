Well after all that, apparently Too Hot To Handle Aussie root rat Harry Jowsey did slide into Khloé Kardashian‘s DMs once upon a time.

Sure, it might not have been the recent whispers that the pair were hot on the texts to each other — which Khloé swiftly denied — but he admitted he once slid on in, only to slide back out again.

Rumour mill peddlers TMZ ran into the LA-based naughty possum a couple of days ago and pressed him on whispers he was the latest ratbag to be dating a Kardashian.

Harry Jowsey knocked back those rumours but admitted to once sending her a DM on Instagram, which he quickly got a bit embarrassed about and deleted. Oh buddy, just take the L hey.

“I DM’d her a while ago and I said, ‘How are you little hummingbird,'” he said.

“Then all that stuff came out and I unsent it — I was like ‘I’m so embarrassed’.

“I got so embarrassed, she’s going to think I’m a fucking loser.”

I mean we’re not not thinking that, but also who among us has never sent a DM in the heat of the moment and then gone back (probably in the harsh light of the next day) with our tails between our legs to delete it? You’ve done it, I’ve done it, we’ve all tried to shoot our shot.

Probably wouldn’t have kicked off with calling someone a “hummingbird”, but that’s just me.

Just because he’s bailed on privately trying to get Khloé’s eye doesn’t mean he’s given up on that dream, apparently.

“I would actually love to take her on a date,” he said.

“I would love to. I feel like it would be so much fun for her, but I don’t know what her situation is.

“But ah, fingers crossed one day.”

Harry said he’d like to share some red wine on the water with her at Nobu where he would “make her laugh” and he definitely “wouldn’t cheat on her”.

Well, I dunno what you’re doing Khloé, but this is an offer you simply cannot refuse. You’d be a plumb fool to say no to an Aussie bloke taking you out to bend the elbow by the beach, the classic Australian first date if you grew up near any expanse of water.

Oh and as for the bouquets of flowers in the front of his (definitely rented) Bentley, Harry clarified they were actually for the “queens at Netflix” after he had been (jokingly?) flirting with the streaming giant’s US Instagram for a hot minute.

Your move, Ms Kardashian. You don’t wanna lose this hunka-spunk (???) to your flirty competition.