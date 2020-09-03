We’re all partial to a bit of a rom-com every silly season, and this year looks to be no different. Well, a little different, because new flick Happiest Season is primed to bring some important queer representation into the genre of Holiday Rom-Coms.

The first pics from Happiest Season have been revealed by People, and features Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as the main love interests Abby and Harper, and it all looks like the kind of picture-perfect Christmas film that we know and love (and love to hate).

Clea DuVall, best known for her work on Veep, directed and co-write the film alongside Mary Holland, and tweeted about why she created the film for this year’s holiday season.

“All I ever wanted was a holiday movie that represented my experience,” she said.

“So I decided to make one.”

Speaking with People, Stewart agreed with DuVall on wanting to see herself in the annual holiday flicks.

“I think I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life,” she said.

“I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world.”

According to IMDb, Happiest Season follows the story of a young woman who plans to pop the question to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual Christmas get-together but discovers her partner hasn’t come out to her conservative parents yet.

Yikes, but all the right ingredients for a classic Christmas rom-com.

The cast is pretty solid too, with Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Aubrey Plaza joining Davis, DuVall, and Stewart.

Happiest Season is set to hit theatres across the world over the American Thanksgiving holiday – November 26, for those playing at home.