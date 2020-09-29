Thanks for signing up!

Zoë Foster Blake has released a new children’s book, and to celebrate (?) she was interviewed by her husband Hamish Blake on Insta in what they’ve called “Blake’s books”. It went exactly how you’d expect.

Introducing his wife as “Australia’s sweetheart… with a dark side”, Hamish begins four minutes of hilarious pestering, with maybe one or two serious questions thrown in.

“Zoë Foster Blake’s your real name on your birth certificate?” he asked as the first question.

When Zoë explained that she was not in fact born with the surname Blake, Hamish asked why.

“Because I got married to some guy,” she replied. Fair play.

Other, more rapid-fire questions included “how much did your house cost?” and “got any fillers?”

Still waiting for those answers, Zoë.

The interview then moved on to the book itself, Back To Sleep, which is Zoë’s second children’s book.

“The dad in this is pretty insultingly drawn,” Hamish noted.

For reference, the dad on the front cover is a scruffy brown-haired man with facial hair somewhere between stubble and a beard.

Not a bad look at all, but definitely one that would’ve been familiar to the author, if you catch our drift.

“Stop trying to put yourself in al my books,” Zoë quickly said.

“Stop trying to make me look fat,” Hamish hit back.

Perhaps to get something out of the deal, he changed tack a bit.

“If you sell over a hundred copies, what will you buy your husband? A present?” Hamish asked.

Zoë said she’d maybe get him “a little muzzle” instead.

Things took a more topical turn when Hamish asked if Zoë thinks she’s better than JK Rowling, and at this point, most of us are tbh.

However Zoë remained gracious, refusing to talk herself up too much.

One of Hamish’s final questions was also one of his best: “Who was your ghost writer for this book?”

In case it needs to be reiterated, ghosts do not write children’s books.

But it would be cool if they did.