Some things we’ve wanted to be married together for a long time. Ariana and Gaga. Nuts and gum. Competing beloved radio host teams. We’ve already had the first two happen, and finally, the last thing has happened. Rival radio gangs Hamish & Andy and Matt & Alex finally joined forces this week, in potentially the weirdest collab to come out of iso.

On yesterday’s episode of Matt & Alex’s All Day Breakfast, Ratdog and The Crumb were discussing how an F1 driver sneakily switched out with a pro gamer to play the Formula E’s Race At Home Challenge. The absolute rube got extremely caught for this brazen attempt at cheating, and the boys were discussing the ethics of tapping someone into your place at your job.

In a moment of beautiful radio theatrics, Matt & Alex quietly switch themselves out with Hamish & Andy (the perfect crime) for the rest of the segment, before changing back after the next audio sting.

The beautiful part, despite being the perfect weird radio collab of the ages? They don’t even fucken mention it again. The four lads don’t end up having a chat about anything after the fact. Not acknowledged at all. It’s literally a matter of they’re there and then they’re gone. A real chef’s kiss of a moment in radio/podcasting. You simply love to see (hear) it.

Ok now do it the other way and put Ratdog and The Crumb in the weekly Hamish & Andy podcast.

Check out the podcast episode below, the segment begins at around the three-minute mark.

Oh and I highly suggest you listen to the rest too, Matt Okine ends up talking about trying to make his baby do a piss. Trust me, it’s golden podcasting.