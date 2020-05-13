Three months after Disney acquired the rights to the Hamilton film, Disney+ has announced it will be releasing it on the streaming service this July… way ahead of schedule.

The filmed performance of the original Broadway production will stream exclusively on Disney+ come July 3. It was originally supposed to hit theatres in the United Staes of A in October of 2021, but considering how miserable times are at the moment, Disney decided to bring forward its release.

“We’re thrilled to bring the extraordinary Hamilton Musical to Disney Plus on July 3,” Disney big boss Robert Iger tweeted. “In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring. Thank you, Lin-Manuel [Miranda].”

The musical about forgotten American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is a Tony Award-, Grammy Award-, Olivier Award-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage production. It was created by and starred Miranda in the leading role. What more do you want?

The musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway back in June of 2016, and also features Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; and Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds.

In terms of other new Disney+ content, the streaming service recently added Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Onward, and the new Mandalorian documentary, Gallery to its catalogue. Not to mention a slew of nature documentaries, including the National Geographic’s Jane Goodall: The Hope.

Meanwhile, the Australian stage production of Hamilton will make its Sydney premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in March, 2021. Casting is currently underway, but more details about tickets and whatnot will be released later this year.

