Great news for all of us wanting to get a bit of ~culture~ on the cheap — the Hamilton $10 ticket lottery has been confirmed for the production’s run in Melbourne this year.

The lottery — known as Ham4Ham in the US where Lin Manuel-Miranda brought the theatre to people waiting outside — will have a limited number of dirt-cheap tickets for every performance of the critically-acclaimed musical’s season at Her Majesty’s Theatre, which kicks off on March 15th.

You can put your name in the Hamilton ticket lottery from 12.01am on Friday, March 4th until 1pm Thursday, March 10 for your chance to score $10 tickets to shows between the 15th and 20th of March. From there, the lottery will reopen every Friday and close the following Thursday for the next week’s run of performances.

Not gonna lie, 10 bucks for the pursuit of happiness (sitting in the good seats for shit-cheap) isn’t a bad deal at all. Who doesn’t love putting on some fancy clothes and going to the theatre for a lovely evening of experiencing the history of the United States’ founding fathers through the medium of song?

So if you want to be in the room where it happens for an absolute steal, crack open the TodayTix app on Friday (that’s tomorrow!) to chuck your name in the hat for the production’s opening week. Fingers crossed there’s no bulk rush like the first online lottery in the US, where 500k people tried to go at it simultaneously and absolutely borked the site.

If you’ve scored yourself a seat or two, you’ll be notified on the following Thursday arvo between 1pm and 4pm, and you’ll have an hour to claim your tickets. If you snooze, you lose (and you’ll just have to try again in the next lottery). Good luck, and don’t throw away your shot.