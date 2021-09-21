The final trailer for the penultimate Halloween movie is here and it’s legit nightmare fuel. The hotly anticipated horror flick, titled Halloween Kills, sees Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards reprise the role she played in the original flick back in 1978 when she was a lil kiddo.

In the final trailer, we cop a peek at one of Kyle’s scenes where she warns two kids to run, before being chased by the freaky-ass killer, Michael Myers.

Have a watch of the trailer below:

I mean, sure. It’s terrifying. But any RHOBH fan would know that Kyle Richards has faced much worse.

Is Michael Myers scarier than Brandi Glanville pushing her down the steps at Eileen Davidson’s house on poker night? I don’t think so.

Is Michael Myers scarier than Kim Richards shouting, “YOU STOLE MY GODDAMN HOUSE!” in her face? Yeah, nah.

Is Michael Myers scarier than Lisa Vanderpump? Absolutely fucking not!

So while I have no idea if her character will survive Halloween Killers, I’m not worried. She’s handled worse!

In the freaky deaky new film, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to portray Michael Myers’ arch-nemesis, Laurie Strode. The flick also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann and Anthony Michael Hall.

In the previous Halloween flick, which was titled Halloween (2018), we saw Laurie, her daughter (Greer) and her granddaughter (Matichak) kill Michael Meyers, after he escaped from containment.

The final scene of the flick sees Michael supposedly perish in a house fire, but in this flick, we learn that he did not die. In fact, he murdered the poor fire fighters who went in to save him.

So in this incarnation, we see the Strode women team up with another group of survivors to kill Michael Myers once and for all.

I actually interviewed Jamie Lee when she flew down to Australia back in 2018 for the most recent flick and it’s hands down one of my favourite interviews of my 10-year career. Have a peek below:

Halloween Kills hits Aussie cinemas on October 28, just in time for, you guessed it, HALLOWEEN.