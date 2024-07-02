Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Finally Answered All The Questions We’re Dying To Know

Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch has finally broken her silence following her viral internet fame in a new episode of Brianna LaPaglia‘s Plan Bri podcast.

Just days after appearing on stage with Zach Bryan in Nashville, Welch has given her first post-fame interview with LaPaglia — who just so happens to be Bryan’s girlfriend. Throughout the 13-minute interview that appears to be filmed backstage at Bryan’s concert, Welch spilled all the goss that we’ve been dying to know — including her weirdest fan requests.

“The guy that sells my hats, he got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it — that is revolting!” Welch told LaPaglia. “I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’”

Welch also clarified a bunch of things the internet has been speculating in recent weeks, noting that her name is actually Haliey — not Hailey.

“They started spelling my name wrong and making accounts of me,” she said.

The viral video. (Image: Tim & Dee TV)

As for the search for her social media accounts, Welch confirmed that she does not have social media, and actually deleted it long before the hawk tuah fame.

“I deleted all my social media like six months ago due to like personal reasons,” she said. “I was long gone before that.”

But following her viral fame, she has employed a management team, quit her job and is working on launching her influencer career.

“We’re working on that right now,” she said when asked about her social media.

Welch says she’s working on a show, and will likely do a bunch more podcast appearances once she relocates to either Los Angeles or New York.

“There’s more to come, don’t worry, there is more to come,” she told LaPaglia.

She also confirmed that contrary to speculation, she was not a school teacher or a bartender. Until recently, she worked at a spring factory. But much like a spring, she bounced as soon as her fame hit.

“I said PEACE,” Welch said, confirming she quit the spring factory that had her waking up at 2am for work.

Throughout the interview Welch explained that she didn’t know the video would go viral, and assumed it would only be posted on YouTube — not TikTok or Instagram.

Following her success, many people have criticised her — including Howard Stern, who called her a father’s “worst nightmare”. But thankfully, her own family aren’t too pressed about it.

“They think it’s so funny,” she said.

You can watch the full interview below.