Nepotism’s favourite baby, Hailey Bieber, is getting dragged into court for trademark infringement caused by her skincare brand RHODE. Somebody needs to get these celebrities a proper media team or something because this happens way more often than it should.

Hailey Bieber recently launched RHODE on June 15. Rhode is actually Hailey’s legal middle name, so it’s not like she plucked the word from the aether.

Clothing brand RHODE NYC, which was founded in 2013, is suing her. So yeah, they’ve got a few years on them.

According to legal documents obtained by the goss vultures at TMZ, Hailey apparently owns the RHODE trademark for skincare while the other RHODE owns the trademark for clothing.

However, the owners of RHODE NYC, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, reckon the two brands existing at the same time create too much confusion. They also claim Hailey offered to buy the RHODE trademark off them four years ago but they refused.

“The magnitude of Bieber’s following and the virality of her marketing will cause immediate, ongoing and irreparable harm to the Rhode brand,” the legal documents read.

In a statement on Instagram, the co-owners of RHODE NYC wrote that they didn’t particularly want to sue Hailey but they had to in order to protect their brand.

“Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded RHODE out of our apartment … we’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company,” they said.

“Hailey could choose any brand for her skin-care line. We have only the brand name “RHODE” that we’ve built.

“Her brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers and our partners.”

“She did this despite knowing of RHODE and its prior rights,” lead litigation counsel for RHODE NYC, Lisa T. Simpson, told Page Six.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance. We, of course, understand that Hailey wants to use her middle name for her brand, but the law on this is clear: you can’t create this kind of brand confusion just because you want to use your name.

“What Ms Bieber is doing is harming a minority co-owned business that two women have painstakingly built into a growing, global brand.”

Hailey Bieber has not yet issued a statement on the matter. She seems to be having a jolly good time on her brand’s Instagram page, which has already amassed 420K followers.

Alright, Hailey, the ball’s in your court. Literally.