Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Suing A True Crime Blogger After Their Partnership Went Awry & It’s Spicy As

The latest qualm in the ongoing saga that is Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s life is a lawsuit against a true crime content creator.

Gypsy Rose, along with her father Rod, stepmother Kristy and stepsister Mia, are suing April Johns (AKA Franchesca, or Fancy, Macelli) for several alleged offences including fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, defamation and false light.

The lawsuit stems from a deal that Gypsy Rose previously had with April that turned sour.

The Blanchards met April while Gypsy Rose was in prison over the murder of Blanchard’s biological mother Dee Dee Blanchard. (In 2015, Gypsy worked with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her mother, Dee Dee. The world became fascinated with her story when they learned Gypsy was forced to have unnecessary medical procedures due to her mother’s Munchausen Syndrome.)

April, who runs the production company Mad Ginger Entertainment, allegedly offered to produce several projects about Gypsy Rose’s life and case. The Blanchard family provided April with “access and copies of the evidence and documents surrounding Gypsy’s life and case,” which included crime scene photos, court transcripts, family photos and videos, and Blanchard’s medical records.

“For the next two plus years, plaintiffs Gypsy, Rod and Kristy diligently worked with defendant Johns/Macelli. They had countless conversations and interviews with her regarding their lives and the circumstances of the murder,” the lawsuit reads.

“During this time, Johns/Macelli purported to be skilled and experienced enough to perform her side of the contract.”

The Blanchard family is claiming that April failed to “secure any media projects or produce any marketable content,” and so they “severed ties” with her in 2019.

The lawsuit also alleges that April was unable to produce the content they had agreed to and became “confrontational over Gypsy’s relationship with her fiancé Ken.”

Despite the deal going awry, April reportedly continued to create content about Blanchard, against the family’s wishes.

This included “comments, videos, podcasts (and) interviews,” some of which featured documents provided to April by the Blanchard family, which was reportedly monetised through subscription-based platforms such as Patreon.

“As evidenced by defendant Johns/Macelli’s conduct, and the conduct of her agents/associates, Johns/Macelli is intentionally and freely utilising the materials she received from plaintiffs pursuant to the agreements signed by plaintiff Gypsy and plaintiffs Rod and Kristy, respectively, without their consent and for her own pecuniary gain,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that April’s content was disparaging toward the family.

“I’m obsessed with the fact a murderer and her lying, con artist stepmother are conning the world one paycheck at a time!!!” April allegedly wrote of Blanchard in a Facebook post, per the filing.

The Blanchard family also alleged that April falsely accused them on social media of stalking and encouraging others to “stalk and harass her.”

“She has stated that she is in fear that someone ‘will take her out,’” the lawsuit reads. “She presents no evidence to back up the assertions that she is either being stalked or that the plaintiffs are encouraging such behaviour.”

The Blanchard family claims they had their attorney send a letter to April asking that she stop “creating content and saying false, defamatory and harassing things” about Blanchard and her family, and to delete all content about the family. April allegedly refused to comply with the Blanchards’ legal team and has continued to post about the family on social media.

The Blanchard family is requesting a temporary restraining order and a preliminary and permanent injunction, as well as undisclosed damages as compensation.

According to the Missouri Courts website, a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning US time.