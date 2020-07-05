Guy Sebastian has shared a terrifying story about being threatened by the police in the U.S.

The singer told KIIS FM’s iHeart Radio Countdown he was living in Los Angeles at the time working on music when his car was illegally towed. Sebastian explained that in LA, scammers frequently steal cars then sell them for cash, and a passer-by had witnessed his car be taken and told him where he could find it. He called the cops to report the car as stolen and there was some back and forth between him and LAPD officers before they eventually allowed him to register his car as stolen.

After speaking to witnesses who told him where his car had gone, Sebastian went to pick it up. He called the police and told them he’d found the car, and was on hold for 45 minutes before driving to a nearby car wash to wait.

“So I’m sitting in this car wash when all these police converge with guns drawn,” he said. “It’s not really their fault because to them I’m driving a stolen car.”

He tried to explain the situation but he was told to “shut up” and to get on the ground.

Sebstian complied, but when he was on the ground he said a police officer put a knee on his back and thew his phone away, smashing it.

“He actually had a gun pressed into my forehead,” he said. “It was full-on. I could feel the metal of this gun and there was so many of them.”

He said one officer realised what was going on diffused the situation.

“They deal with extremely heavy handed members of the public and criminals,” he said. “It’s not like here. Everyone’s got a gun.”

Guy Sebastian is a judge on Nine’s entertainment series The Voice.