If you’re having a bad day – perhaps you were left on read by your ex or shat yourself in the supermarket aisle following a last-ditch attempt to snag some now-lucrative toot paper – let me provide some perspective: a man has accidentally swerved off a bridge, 10 minutes after passing his driving test. Not a week after, not even an hour after. 10 minutes. Oops.

Footage depicts Mr Zhang turning onto Zunyi’s Laoping Bridge (in Southern China’s Guizhou province), before noticing people in front of him and choosing to yeet into the river, rather than brake.

According to local media, the driver had been reading congratulatory text messages after passing his driver’s exam 10 minutes prior. Quite ironic, really.

READ MORE VIC Man Fined After Being Caught Eating Cereal While Driving With His Knees

“While I was driving, I tried to grab my phone and read some messages while two people were in front of me on the bridge. I became nervous and turned left suddenly,” he reportedly told local media.

Aside from a dislocated shoulder and bruised ego, Mr Zhang didn’t sustain any longterm injuries. “Luckily, the car floated for a while,” he continued. “I couldn’t open the driver’s door so I had to kick open the door on the other side. Otherwise, I may never have got out as my hand was dislocated in the chaos.”

There are a few lessons to take away from this:

Don’t text and drive. Bridges should have barriers, low-key. Don’t text and drive.

Oh, and 4. Mr Zhang will probably be taking the bus for the foreseeable future. Check out the footage via LADbible.