The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just dropped and ooft, it’s by far the most gut-wrenching trailer of the entire Guardians franchise.

Some have even opined that the movie looks sadder than Avengers: Endgame, which is a ‘yuge but very accurate call!

In the trailer, we’re reminded that Gamora (Zoe Saldana), queen of the Guardians, is no longer part of the clan, leaving Quill (Chris Pratt) and the other heroes heartbroken.

Gamora has a steelier, colder demeanour this time around, since she hasn’t bonded with the gang in this new timeline.

They finally catch up with her but the results aren’t quite as they would’ve hoped.

She pretty much doesn’t want a bar of any of them, especially Quill.

I know Quill is played by the worst Chris, but watching him get rejected in the trailer still fkn hit me like a ton of bricks…

But alas, they join forces to fight the impending threat and by the looks of things, it’s an absolute doozy.

Each of our heroes breaks down in tears and screams at some point in the trailer, leading me to believe that someone very well may die in this one.

Even the music playing in the background isn’t the typical fun ’80s bop we’re used to.

Shit’s about to go down, folks.

Have a watch of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer below, but be warned, it’s tear-inducing:

The saving grace of the trailer is those cute lil clips of bb Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

I’m such a sucker for the kid-versions of our favourite heroes.

In the past we’ve had bb Quill, bb Gamora, bb Groot (Vin Diesel) and now bb Rocket, and I reckon he’s my FAVE yet.

At the end of the trailer, they alluded to something spicy involving Rocket’s origin and I can’t wait to find out what that is.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit cinemas on May 4 2023.

Before I let yas go, we copped a sneak peek at a bunch of upcoming Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films shows and flicks while attending a special content preview in Singapore.

Have a read of all the top secret intel we learned.