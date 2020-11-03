We’ve still got a good few months to go before Grey’s Anatomy season 17 drops here in Australia, but in the States, they’re just a couple of weeks away and so we’ve just been blessed with a sneaky trailer.

It was recently revealed that the forthcoming season of the long-running doctor drama (which is now streaming on Stan, BTW) will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the new season, ‘cos how could they not?

Now, we’ve been given our first peek at what it’ll look like when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and co face the deadly virus that’s gripped the world IRL in 2020.

“Sometimes, we all need saving,” Meredith Grey says as she walks through the hospital with a mask on.

The episode is a crossover with American drama series Station 19, so if you don’t recognise some of the characters in the trailer, such as the frontline worker handing a patient over to Grey’s Anatomy character Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), it’s because they’re from another show and you’ll meet them in the debut ep.

“You are taking him because you are the best,” the ambo tells Owen.

“We need to just not give up,” Meredith’s ominous voice says.

The trailer also teases that some of last season’s biggest cliffhangers will be resolved, plus there’s a ~secret~ that Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) needs to tell Owen and I’m calling it now: I bet she has ‘rona.

Catch the full trailer below:

Lead Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently shared a mask-clad pic from the set of the new season on Instagram.

“First time back in my scrubs… since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid,” she wrote in the caption.

“I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”