It was recently announced that the next season of Grey’s Anatomy (szn 17, would ya bloody believe it?) will cover the coronavirus pandemic, because, well, how could it not?

During the ‘Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going’ panel, executive producer Krista Vernoff said “we’re going to address this pandemic, for sure.”

“There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

Now, this powerful image has been circulated on social media, showing your fave surgeon, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), wearing a COVID-safe surgeon’s mask as she talks into a phone.

There’s also this piccy of your girl looking fierce and feisty, as always:

Pompeo recently shared a mask-clad pic from the set of the new season on Instagram.

“First time back in my scrubs… since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid,” she wrote in the caption.

“I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing… this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

In a new interview with Variety, Vernoff revealed that during the first writers’ room meeting back in June, she broached the subject about not making COVID-19 part of the show and it became a huge topic of contention.

“I think that people have fatigue of COVID, and I think they turn to our show for relief,” she recalled saying during the Zoom meeting.

However, not everyone in the room agreed with that stance.

“I think it’s the biggest medical story of our lifetimes,” Vernoff remembered co-executive producer Lynne E. Litt saying, noting that a real-life doctor on staff — who worked on the coronavirus frontlines while Grey’s Anatomy was on hiatus — said they had a responsibility “to tell this story.”

