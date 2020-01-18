Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has thanked fans for their support as he recovers in hospital, after suffering a cardiac arrest on stage overnight.

The Wiggles took to their official Twitter a short time ago with an update on his condition, saying:

“We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds.”

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

Many have sent messages of support, including Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who wished Page the best with his recovery, and said that his children grew up with The Wiggles.

Thoughts, prayers & best wishes with wonderful Yellow Wiggle Greg Page following his heart attack last night during the Wiggles bushfire relief concert. Like so many, we had every VHS tape & knew every song thanks to our girls growing up with Greg, Murray, Jeff & Anthony. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/fGdN6sFEQA — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 18, 2020

Last night, the original lineup of the band were performing at the Castle Hill RSL, playing one of two reunion shows to benefit bushfire relief when Greg Page collapsed on stage.

As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

The band have said that tonight’s show will go on as planned, and that Emma Wiggle, Simon Wiggle and several others will be stepping into lend a hand as Page recovers.

Tonight’s updates set times. The wonderful Emma Wiggle, Simon Wiggle and a few Wiggly friends and musicians will all be jumping in while Greg recovers, to make sure this is a great show ???? pic.twitter.com/6C762MJLVA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020