Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has thanked fans for their support as he recovers in hospital, after suffering a cardiac arrest on stage overnight.

The Wiggles took to their official Twitter a short time ago with an update on his condition, saying:

“We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds.”

Many have sent messages of support, including Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, who wished Page the best with his recovery, and said that his children grew up with The Wiggles.

Last night, the original lineup of the band were performing at the Castle Hill RSL, playing one of two reunion shows to benefit bushfire relief when Greg Page collapsed on stage.

The band have said that tonight’s show will go on as planned, and that Emma WiggleSimon Wiggle and several others will be stepping into lend a hand as Page recovers.

