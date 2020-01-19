It has been revealed that a quick-thinking audience member helped save the life of Greg Page, using defibrillators on him after he suffered a cardiac arrest on stage.

Off-duty nurse Grace Jones was in the audience at Friday night’s Wiggles show when Page collapsed, and raced backstage to help until paramedics arrived.

This morning, she appeared on Weekend Sunrise along with ambulance officer Brian Parsell and Red Wiggle Murray Cook, to talk about the dramatic events.

Cook said that he and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field have both seen Greg Page in hospital, and that he is “really obviously much better” and happily cracking jokes.

Thinking back on Friday night, Cook said:

“After we came off stage, I went to the dressing room and came back down and they were working on him, Grace and two of our staff … who also did CPR and fortunately they had the training, so I’d really encourage people to go out and get training, all that saved his life. It was such a shock to see him there … he was pretty much gone at that point.”

Nurse Grace Jones, who has been called “Amazing Grace” for her actions, told her side of the story, saying that it was clear something was not right with Greg Page. She said:

“After he collapsed on stage I asked if he need help … they said yes so I went up and he didn’t look very well at all. They were already doing CPR, which was really good, someone gave me the defibrillator, and I put it on him, then you just go through the sequence.”

Ambulance officer Brian Parsell, who performed 26 minutes of CPR on Page in the ambulance, said that Jones “nailed it” and that her courage in stepping up is likely what saved his life.

Parsell stressed the importance of taking first aid courses and learning to use defibrillators, saying that these are often the difference between life and death in situations like Friday nights.

Yesterday, The Wiggles shared an update from hospital, saying that Page is grateful for the messages of love and support he has received.

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020