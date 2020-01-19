Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has shared an emotional statement following the collapse of his long-time bandmate Greg Page at a bushfire benefit over the weekend.

Speaking to 7News outside Sydney’s Westmead Hospital, the musician thanked drummer Steve Pace, a woman named Kim who works in The Wiggles’ office, as well as an off-duty nurse who helped save Greg’s life.

“He was gone. He came off stage and collapsed and there was no pulse, there was no breathing,” he said. “They really brought Greg back.”

Anthony added that Greg is doing “really good” after a life-saving medical procedure.

“He’s talking, he wants the show to go on. He’s doing a lot better than I am, the guy’s amazing.”

Greg suffered cardiac arrest at a bushfire relief concert at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL on Friday night.

Nurse Grace Jones, who has been called “Amazing Grace” for her actions, told her side of the story, saying that it was clear something was not right with Greg Page. She said:

“After he collapsed on stage I asked if he need help … they said yes so I went up and he didn’t look very well at all. They were already doing CPR, which was really good, someone gave me the defibrillator, and I put it on him, then you just go through the sequence.”