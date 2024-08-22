Fans Think Gracie Abrams Has Already Written A Song About Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers

Apparently, Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift‘s protégé and indie-pop darling, might have already written a song about everyone’s favourite Irish heartthrob, Paul Mescal.

Fans have donned their tin hats and are in full conspiracy theory mode, speculating that Gracie’s latest track, “Normal Thing,” is a not-so-subtle homage to the actor who captured hearts in Normal People.

What else would we expect from Taylor’s favourite indie-pop daughter?

Why are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal rumoured to be dating?

Let’s rewind a bit. The Gracie-Paul saga allegedly kicked off in 2023 when a source wrote into Deuxmoi that the pair were spotted “hanging out”. Fast forward to May 2024, and the rumour mill went into overdrive when a separate email was sent into the gossip account claiming that Paul had “broken Gracie’s heart”. If this is true, how dare he?

Recently, the pair was seen canoodling at BRAT, a trendy East London restaurant that should send Charli XCX a thank you card. The pics showed Paul and Gracie looking coupley AF, including a photo of Paul reaching over to touch Gracie’s cheek, which has me giggling and kicking my feet. You can have a look-see here.

Is “Normal Thing” about Paul Mescal?

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Fans are convinced that Gracie’s track, “Normal Thing,” is a not-so-subtle nod to Paul’s breakout role in Normal People.

It’s all making sense now!! (Image: @highfashion_n/X)

With lyrics like these it’s hard not to see the connection:

“It’s a normal thing to fall in love with movie stars

When the lights are low, and red at all their favorite bars

And the story you want is the story you get

Are you special or was this all scripted in his head?”

I mean, come on. If that’s not a reference to Connell Waldron, I’ll literally eat my chain necklace.

Fans also think Gracie Abrams wrote about Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Adding another layer to this indie-pop love triangle, some fans are speculating that Gracie’s whole album, The Secret Of Us, is about Paul and how he couldn’t get over his past relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Oh how I love the internet. (Image: @Lesbopunisher/X)

One Reddit user said, “I think Paul and Gracie dated last year and were just finding out about it now… they broke up because he wasn’t over Phoebe Bridgers and then she wrote this album about it. I think the photo that just leaked of them must be a long post-breakup conversation about the album…they look like they’re having a serious, difficult chat.”

The lyrics in question are from Gracie’s song, “Gave You I Gave You I”:

“Was I just a placeholder to fill the hole inside you?

I’ve been feeling sick but I should help myself, not call you

Nothing left to say ’cause you’re not over her, now, are you?”

I need it to be raining and also for someone to date and betray me so I can listen to this the way it was clearly intended.

Have Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams confirmed their relationship?

As of now, neither Gracie nor Paul have confirmed or denied these rumours. But let’s be real, in the world of celebrity gossip, silence speaks volumes. And with Gracie liking Instagram posts of Paul looking hot AF dressed as a gladiator, it’s clear something’s brewing.

She’s so real for that. (Image: @acacie-cedar/Reddit)

Plus, fans seem to think that Paul and Gracie are unofficially official as they were spotted being very cutesy, laughing with each other in the streets of London on a Sunday arvo. See the cute AF pics here. I really hope they’re not playing with us because I’m OBSESSED!

Okay brb gonna go listen to and overthink “Normal Thing” a hundred more times!!!

Lead image: Getty Images/ @Lesbopunisher via X