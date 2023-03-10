CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Stranger Things‘ Grace Van Dien — who famously played Chrissy Cunningham in the latest season — has revealed that she is taking a break from acting due to a movie producer making fucked up sexual advances towards her.

As per Variety, Van Dien revealed during a Twitch stream that she has turned down multiple movie roles in the last two and a half weeks to focus on streaming gaming content. She said the reason she has decided to turn down these roles is because the last few projects she’s worked on have been problematic — with one producer making a sexual advance toward her.

“Here’s the thing, I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Grace Van Dien said.

She continued: “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them.

“So… that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.”

Jesus christ, when will women and men be able to catch a break from these Hollywood abusers?

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.