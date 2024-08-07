The current Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has just announced Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate for the 2025 presidential election. Although the bar for these candidates is usually on the floor, Walz is already impressing the masses with his surprisingly wholesome tweets.

In fact, they’re so goddamn sweet, that it seems he’s not just running for Veep, but America’s adopted dad too.

But first, let’s get down to business — who is Governor Tim Walz and why was his Harris’ pick to be her number two if she gets the big dawg title?

Everyone meet the Democrat party’s new mum and dad!!!! (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Who is Governor Tim Walz?

Governor Tim Walz is a Democrat, military veteran and father who grew up in rural America. Originally, he wasn’t a front-runner for the VP spot. However, the 60-year-old caught the attention of the masses after delivering quite the simple, yet effective takedown of Republican nominee Donald Trump — “These guys are just weird.”

Although Trump has been called many, many things this one seemed to stick. Later, Walz elaborated on his statement, saying: “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room. That’s what it comes down to. Don’t go sugarcoating this — these are weird ideas.”

As a Nebraska native coming from a town of only 400 people, Walz has slammed Trump’s VP choice J.D. Vance — a man who grew to prominence after writing a book about rural Appalachia despite being raised by a middle-class family in Ohio.

Before getting into politics, Walz worked as a teacher. One of his stints was in Mankato, Minnesota, where he coached football and became the school’s faculty adviser for the gay-straight alliance.

Most interestingly, Harris could have chosen multiple other running mates from more crucial swing states in the US such as Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Both options would’ve helped Harris’ chances in those states.

According to The New York Times, Harris chose Walz because he “leapfrogged better-known contenders. Ms Harris viewed him as an Everyman figure from Minnesota whose Midwestern-dad-vibe balanced out her Bay Area background.”

From one look at Walz’s past tweets, I think Harris is onto something. Plus, he’s already poked fun at J.D. Vance’s couch-fucking allegations!!!!!

It’s all very dad joke-core and I’m here for it!!!!

What’s so special about Walz’ past Tweets?

Remember that time the internet uncovered the old tweets of Mr Taylor Swift — AKA Travis Kelce — to discover that they were actually very sweet and wholesome? Well, the same thing has happened with the democrat party’s new daddy Tim Walz.

Just check out some of these golden moments below.

While those moments are very dad-esque, other moves by Walz are purely for the girls, gays and theys. Please see below.

Now it’s time for the Tim Walz memes

It wouldn’t be a world event without the online community coming together to create the most creative, giggle-inspiring memes possible.

Please enjoy a selection of Tim Walz memes that made me snort.

What’s the deal with the Nancy Pelosi memes?

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is now being heralded as the Kris Jenner of US Politics after being credited for convincing President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for his second term and now reportedly convincing Harris to pick Walz as her second in command.

As a result, the Democrats are stoked and have Pelosi to thank.

I’ll admit, US politics can be a depressing doozy most of the time. However, it’s days like these filled with memes and surprisingly good decisions that brings me joy and gives me hope.