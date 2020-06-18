Gwyneth Paltrow has released a new candle called This Smells Like My Orgasm. No, it does not actually smell like cum. Bummer.

Earlier this week, Paltrow caught up with Jimmy Fallon to reveal her new scented candle and to have a lil’ giggle over its name.

The actor and lifestyle guru suggested Fallon give Goop’s new orgasm candle to his wife. This Smells Like My Orgasm comes in a box with fireworks on it, because of course it does.

The horny candle is part of a collaboration between Goop and artisanal fragrance brand Heretic. It’ll give you whiffs of tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose. Goop describes it as a “scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” How much, you ask? USD$75. The candle sadly does not ship to Australia, but I feel like you’d be able to find it online somewhere if you really, really wanted to.

The candle is the follow-up to This Smells Like My Vagina candle, which again, does not actually smell like vagina. It’s made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed. Sounds lovely, to be honest.

Skip right to the end of the interview if you’re only here for the Goop. Fallon has been using Goop products by the way, which is why he’s looking particularly dewy in the interview.

It’s been a while since I’ve trawled through the Goop website. The last time I did was to write about the Goop Mother’s Day line, which was filled with the Goopiest of Goop products and recommendations. I think there was a sauna on the list. Like an actual sauna.

Update: sauna.