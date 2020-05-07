Get ready to sink your teeth into a new drama-filled series, Good Trouble (with a name like that, you just know you’re in for a treat).

The series is a spinoff of the hit show The Fosters and follows sisters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) move to Los Angeles.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson told Variety the general vibe of the series is to highlight what it’s like to move away from your fam, so millennials who have, or are about to, move out of home will absolutely relate to the story.

“When you leave home, you go out in the world and you create your chosen family of friends and people that you work with, and that’s what this show is about,”she said.

“It’s still a family show, but it’s the family you choose to surround you and support you.”

It also stars Tommy Martinez as Gael, Sherry Cola as Alice, Zuri Adele as Malika, and Rodger Bart as Callie’s boss, Judge Wilson.

Both seasons are now streaming on Stan, along with all five seasons of the OG series The Fosters.