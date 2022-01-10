At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The cinephile elites of the internet are clawing their eyes out because the official Twitter account for the Golden Globe Awards posts cringe-worthy and rather confusing tweets announcing the winners of this year’s award show.

In case you missed it, the awards show hasn’t been televised this year. It’s decided to report on the ceremony on Twitter.

However, instead of actually using a reference picture of the winner or mentioning what project they were nominated in, the social media clown behind the account is just congratulating stars for winning an award with a silly little caption that has a strong unironic live, laugh, love energy.

“It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the workout” they wrote in a tweet about Andrew Garfield winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy, without even specifying it was for his explosively talented performance in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and not his role in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Another tweet read — and I shit you not — “Cheers to the ladies who make us laugh.” It was meant to celebrate Jean Smart winning the Golden Globe for Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks.

Nowhere in these deeply chaotic Golden Globe tweets do they even mention the projects people are winning for pic.twitter.com/4Tt5CHaojE — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 10, 2022

This is embarrassing. Are you not embarrassed?

In equally more confusing messaging, the awards show decided not to attach a custom graphic or picture of these TV and film icons in these winning roles. Rather, they just used a generic graphic about the award itself.

All the series nominated really bring the drama, but as we all know, there can be only one…. And the #GoldenGlobe for Best Drama Series goes to @succession. pic.twitter.com/YsY39fyseo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

If music is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you. Congrats on the #GoldenGlobe for Best Picture — Musical/Comedy. pic.twitter.com/DXPMQwXIxq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Then they started sharing GIFs of some of the individual winners of the Golden Globe awards for television series with them reacting to a GIF of Aussie icon Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy in Succession in the same tweet they used the GIF like it was 2015.

It sure is. Congratulations to first-time #GoldenGlobes nominee & winner, Sarah Snook for her role as Siobhan Roy in @succession ⭐ pic.twitter.com/eSgTVZhD52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Also they straight up deleted their original tweet celebrating West Side Story winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy — after writing that “if laughter is the medicine then West Side Story is the cure for what ails you”. Oh, the irony of someone describing West Side Story as a film that brings you laughter and joy when it’s actually a rather tragic Romeo and Juliet-style tale.

we bullied the golden globes for not knowing that west side story is depressing to the point that they deleted the tweet pic.twitter.com/LNDqSPtr2H — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 10, 2022

this genre snafu made me laugh. @goldenglobes has deleted the tweet, but i'm grateful for its excellent medicine! pic.twitter.com/dscV4jD18A — Maggie Hennefeld (@magshenny) January 10, 2022

I was going to say that this tweet was so genuinely funny that we should forgive them and let them do a regular broadcast again next year but then they deleted and replaced it with a boring version so fuck them no more golden globes pic.twitter.com/l15vcrQnsj — Scott Interrante (@InterranteScott) January 10, 2022

Okay, @goldenglobes, at least “laughter is the best medicine” is a thing. “Music is the best medicine” isn’t a thing. “Tonight, tonight, the world is full of light as @WestSideMovie wins the Golden Globe for Best Picture — Musical/Comedy.” That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/NtKLoE7ilC — David J. Loehr (@dloehr) January 10, 2022

The Golden Globes out here deleting *that* WSS tweet…. more entertaining than the show has been in years ????‍♀️ — raisabruner (@raisabruner) January 10, 2022

And look, maybe we sound like we’re being too harsh here but it really does feel like an absolute trainwreck of an awards “show”. Here are some of the best tweets roasting the Golden Globe Awards’ Twitter account.

I know they’re not streaming but the Golden Globes ceremony looks so glamorous ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AM0Va6tHTz — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) January 10, 2022

Me running the Golden Globes twitter account right now pic.twitter.com/9hiBxnKQp4 — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 10, 2022

The Golden Globes shrinking into nothing more than a nonsensical tweet stream is incredible https://t.co/NS3dLRD3h7 — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) January 10, 2022

The Golden Globes ultimately becoming a tweet thread is honestly pretty funny and also deserved — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) January 10, 2022

Golden Globes trying to tweet us their winners after everyone cancelled them pic.twitter.com/CDznX6jiWE — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) January 10, 2022

The copy as well as the bad generic graphic for each Golden Globe winner announcement tweet is deeply chaotic and I for one would just like to know what’s going on pic.twitter.com/HeaaMgpXrb — kristine (@spagaddisauce) January 10, 2022

the Golden Globe Awards' tweets are a chore to read. Instead of revealing the winners on the visuals, you have to read the whole tweet to know who won. Some of the tweets are even confusing. — miggy (@miggygrau) January 10, 2022

the energy of every announcement tweet from the Golden Globes account pic.twitter.com/uhrgT5GvEB — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) January 10, 2022

The Golden Globes is just… sort of tweeting through it? It's so sad. They don't seem to really understand why they're sitting in a room with each other instead of at the Beverly Hilton with the fancy people. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 10, 2022

I hope it’s video evidence of people winning golden globes I’d be p!ssed if I win a golden globe and somebody is like “but I can’t find videos or pictures of you accepting the award” ???? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 10, 2022

Since the Golden Globes aren’t being televised the stars don’t have to put on a brave face and they’re openly crying at being the butt of Ricky Gervays’ mean jokes. Just loudly sobbing at being called out on their own hypocrisy — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 10, 2022

FYI, you can catch all the winners of this year’s award show here.