The cinephile elites of the internet are clawing their eyes out because the official Twitter account for the Golden Globe Awards posts cringe-worthy and rather confusing tweets announcing the winners of this year’s award show.

In case you missed it, the awards show hasn’t been televised this year. It’s decided to report on the ceremony on Twitter.

However, instead of actually using a reference picture of the winner or mentioning what project they were nominated in, the social media clown behind the account is just congratulating stars for winning an award with a silly little caption that has a strong unironic live, laugh, love energy.

“It takes 43 muscles to smile. Thanks for the workout” they wrote in a tweet about Andrew Garfield winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy, without even specifying it was for his explosively talented performance in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and not his role in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Another tweet read — and I shit you not — “Cheers to the ladies who make us laugh.” It was meant to celebrate Jean Smart winning the Golden Globe for Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks.

This is embarrassing. Are you not embarrassed?

In equally more confusing messaging, the awards show decided not to attach a custom graphic or picture of these TV and film icons in these winning roles. Rather, they just used a generic graphic about the award itself.

Then they started sharing GIFs of some of the individual winners of the Golden Globe awards for television series with them reacting to a GIF of Aussie icon Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy in Succession in the same tweet they used the GIF like it was 2015.

Also they straight up deleted their original tweet celebrating West Side Story winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy — after writing that “if laughter is the medicine then West Side Story is the cure for what ails you”. Oh, the irony of someone describing West Side Story as a film that brings you laughter and joy when it’s actually a rather tragic Romeo and Juliet-style tale.

And look, maybe we sound like we’re being too harsh here but it really does feel like an absolute trainwreck of an awards “show”. Here are some of the best tweets roasting the Golden Globe Awards’  Twitter account.

FYI, you can catch all the winners of this year’s award show here.

Image: HBO / Twitter [@rilaws]