The 76th Golden Globes – a.k.a. the awards where anything can happen, and usually does – is back for another year. What, like you thought it was going anywhere?
As well as going vegan this year to “send a signal” about climate change, the awards are a moment for stars to hobnob, celebrate, and – most importantly – to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
All your faves are nominated: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep. Plus, all the films and/or TV shows you’ve either seen or are dying to see: The Crown Season 3, Fleabag Season 2, The Morning Show, Unbelievable, Succession, Chernobyl, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story… the list goes on and on. Awards season! It’s here, baby!
How to watch the awards:
The 76th Golden Globes red carpet will be broadcast on E! from 10am, with Foxtel’s Arena broadcasting the awards themselves from midday.
All the Golden Globes winners and nominees:
(Check back here – the winners will be bolded.)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Two Popes
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Benning – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Steve Zaillian – The Irishman
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Politician
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Yousef – Ramy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry