The 76th Golden Globes – a.k.a. the awards where anything can happen, and usually does – is back for another year. What, like you thought it was going anywhere?

As well as going vegan this year to “send a signal” about climate change, the awards are a moment for stars to hobnob, celebrate, and – most importantly – to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

All your faves are nominated: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep. Plus, all the films and/or TV shows you’ve either seen or are dying to see: The Crown Season 3, Fleabag Season 2, The Morning Show, Unbelievable, Succession, Chernobyl, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story… the list goes on and on. Awards season! It’s here, baby!

How to watch the awards:

The 76th Golden Globes red carpet will be broadcast on E! from 10am, with Foxtel’s Arena broadcasting the awards themselves from midday.

All the Golden Globes winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Two Popes

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Benning – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Steve Zaillian – The Irishman

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Politician

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Yousef – Ramy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry