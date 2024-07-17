Gogglebox Australia — the country’s most meta television show — is back for its 20th season! And the best news? All of our favourite households are returning to the couch to give us their opinions on the other shows on our TV screens.

The new season premieres on Wednesday, August 14 with a whole heap of familiar returning faces.

Anastasia and Faye. (Image: Channel 10) Adam and Symon. (Image: Channel 10) The Delpechitra family. (Image: Channel 10)

The cast includes the Delpechitra family, the Dalton family, straight-talking married couple Lee and Keith, besties Anastasia and Faye plus Adam and Symon.

And that’s not all! Brother and sister Tim and Leanne, mother-daughter duo Kerry, Izzy and baby Ruby are back. They’re joined by beloved family Matty, his son Malik and uncle Jad, surf-loving best-buds Milo and Nic, and buddies Kevin, Bob and Jared.

Mia, Bree and Lainey will be returning for their second season too! What a treat!

The Dalton family. (Image: Channel 10) Matty, Malik and Jad. (Image: Channel 10) Mia, Bree and Lainey. (Image: Channel 10)

Gogglebox Australia kicked off in 2015 and while many people were suss on the premise of a bunch of regular Aussies who encapsulate a cross-section of society watching TV and providing commentary, it turned out to be a sleeper hit. As a result, the series has been nominated for a heap of awards and has won a whopping six TV WEEK Logie awards.

Most recently, it’s been nominated for Best Structured Reality Program at the Logie Awards on August 18.

You can catch Gogglebox Australia on Wednesday, August 14 at 7:30pm on FOXTEL or Thursday, August 15 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.