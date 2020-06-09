The whole Lea Michele thing doesn’t appear to be wrapping up any time soon and to quote her former cast mate Heather Morris, “for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

An historic interview during the Glee glory days is going viral because, well, you could reach back and time and cut the tension with the knife if ya wanted.

The clip is from an interview while the gang were on tour and Lea was partnered with Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in all six seasons, for the chat.

The interviewer asks the ladies what it’s been like on tour and Lea responds that it’s great because they all ~genuinely~ get along and just bloody watch Amber’s face when she says it:

the tension in this video makes me itchy pic.twitter.com/EfzZwBT3AQ — Black Lives Matter | Bʀᴀɴᴅᴏɴ (@bjbjonez) June 9, 2020

When asked to chime in, Amber offers up literally one word, “Same”, which I’m taking as her subtle way of saying “Bitch, no.”

Following the allegations of racism and bullying that were raised on Twitter, Amber fired off a bunch of shady GIFs, suggesting that she agrees with the criticism.

Then later during an Instagram Live interview, Riley said she doesn’t “give a shit” about what’s happening to Lea ‘cos “people are out here dying, being murdered by police.”

Yeah, fair point.