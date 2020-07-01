What I love about TikTok is that it’s not your average social media tool where punters just send silly selfies and dance vids to their mates, it’s also a great tool to dish about popular culture.

For example, the other day a TikTok user pointed out that Serena Van Der Woodsen wore a ridic outfit to her graduation on Gossip Girl, and now here’s a Glee analysis that has absolutely sent the internet.

About a week ago, TikTok user @kellysipos shared a v. creepy scene from Glee that shows a bunch of dummies in the crowd where the extras should be.

“So I’m just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the crowd,” the TikTok user said in the clip, pointing out to different dummy dolls spotted throughout the audience in the specific scene. “That’s a dummy, that’s a dummy, those are all dummies.”

The TikTok video shows the dummies sitting completely still next to actual extras who were clapping and cheering. “I feel like I’m in the House of Wax, man,” the TikTok user said at the end of the video.

The hella creepy scene is from Season 4, Episode 8, “Thanksgiving.”

“THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN. #foryou #viral #glee,” @kellysipos captioned her video on TikTok.

Check out the vid here.

Perhaps this was their way of protecting human extras from their demonic lead star, Lea Michele?