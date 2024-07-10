Gladiator II has released the very first trailer and OMG, I have never clicked on a video so fast in my life. I’m all hot and bothered while sitting in the office (thank you Paul Mescal) and have decided to bless you with the same experience.

It’s the much-awaited sequel to legendary director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator from 2000, and it looks like the 24 years have been worth the wait. The trailer for the Roman battle film has just been released and we’ve got all the other movie goss you need to know below!

Gladiator II will be released on November 14 2024, so make sure you’ve updated the girls’ chat for a movie experience you won’t forget.

What is the Gladiator II plot?

The movie takes place years after the death of Maximus (Russell Crowe) at the hands of Lucius’ (Paul Mescal) uncle. Rome has since been taken over by tyrannical Emperors who are ruling with an iron fist, forcing Lucius into slavery.

He decides to enter the Colosseum as a gladiator, to challenge the current ruling Emperors. Will the people win and take back Rome? Goddamn it, I wanna know now!

Who is in the cast for Gladiator II?

This cast is STACKED. Paul Mescal plays the main character, Lucius, obviously, but you’ve also got Pedro Pascal playing General Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta and Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla.

Denzel Washington is Macrinus, Connie Nielsen plays Mescal’s mother Lucilla, and other cast members include Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi and Peter Mensah.

What have the cast said about Gladiator II?

Pascal described fight scenes with Mescal as “brutal” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I call him Brick Wall Paul. He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again,” he joked.

“To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger… outside of Ridley being a total genius, Paul is a big reason as to why I would put my poor body through that experience.”

Get me in an arena with Paul Mescal STAT. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Mescal also told the publication he had to train hard for his role as Lucius.

“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan. I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior,” he said.

“Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling. You carry yourself differently… it has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film.”

Underwear model or gladiator? (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Is there a Gladiator II trailer?

Yes!!!! Please make sure you are seated with your emotional support water bottle on hand, because you’re about to get thirsty.

The trailer looks EPIC. There are some wild battle sequences, as expected, and also… a gladiator riding a rhino (??) into the freaking Colosseum. Will Paul Mescal be able to defeat a rhino with nothing but a dream and some Roman dust? Only time will tell.

This one is for all the girlies who have waited so patiently to get their hands on 2 hours and 36 minutes of shirtless Paul Mescal.

Gladiator II hits Aussie theatres on November 14, 2024.