Girlies, brace yourselves. It’s finally time for us to step out of the depths of this shitty winter and marvel at the first official pics of Gladiator 2. I express my condolences to all the cinema people working on November 22. As Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sang: “Get a bucket and a mop.”

As you might’ve noticed via the number of horny reactions on your news feed (or FYP as the Gen Zers would say) Gladiator 2 has just dropped its first official looks ahead of its release in mid-November.

Paul Mescal centered his ‘Gladiator II’ training on his fight choreography, rather than sculpting into an “underwear model”:



“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan.”



🔗: https://t.co/RXD5DOFDRy pic.twitter.com/gXcF1NTqI2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 1, 2024

For the people who are not in the know, Gladiator 2 (directed by Alien‘s and the first Gladiator‘s Ridley Scott) is set to follow the Commodus’ sister Lucilla’s (Connie Nielsen) son Lucius (Paul Mescal) who was sent to live in the Numidia out of protection from the Roman Empire’s corruption.

Although he’d been sent all the way there, Roman Empire forces — led by General Marcus Acaius (played by Daddy Pedro Pascal) — invade the Northern African coast where Lucius is captured.

Also, adding to Lucius’ lore, he idolises the late Maximus (Russell Crowe) who was killed in the first film.

I mean, I guess spoiler alert on the Maximus thing but the movie has been out for yonks? Soz.

As you can tell by those summaries, Gladiator 2 is bringing a butt-load of hotties to the screen — all getting down and dirty in the middle of the arena.

Alongside Mescal, Pascal and Nielson, punters will be able to feast their eyes on Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Denzel Washington (Training Day), Fred Heching (Fear Street: Part One – 1994), Matt Lucas (Little Britain) and more.

Naturally, with the first looks of Gladiator 2 dropping, courtesy of Vanity Fair, the internet went into a synchronised heat. On the flipside, cinephiles also noticed that Gladiator 2 will drop at the same time as Wicked: Part One. It’s like Barbenheimer, but maybe this time around it’s Wickedator?



Uhh, we’ll work it out on the remix, but for now…

me when i realize i’m not an indie singer songwriter so paul mescal won’t give me a chance pic.twitter.com/LoRw3PKLzl — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) June 30, 2024

me after seeing the first pics of pedro pascal in gladiator 2 pic.twitter.com/REvvFfiicg — lea ☀️ (@softpascalito) July 1, 2024

wicked and gladiator 2 the same day….. pic.twitter.com/slgMwxU790 — kenzie xcx 🐦‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) July 1, 2024

real footage of joseph turning into emperor geta pic.twitter.com/XLrYrI2jeN — rum is seeing louis again (@quinnsrum) July 1, 2024

Me on November 22 when I double feature Wicked & Gladiator 2: pic.twitter.com/jJ3cG0h7Me — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) July 1, 2024

pedro pascal in any type of armor gear up gotta be one of my favorite genders pic.twitter.com/cCwE9wpUR2 — 🥑 (pedro’s version) (@iordanaispunk) July 1, 2024

ROMAN EMPIRE. pic.twitter.com/oI6maVXjGo — best of paul mescal (@paulmescalfiles) July 1, 2024

Our admin team are going to need 3-5 business days to recover from the first look of Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2. pic.twitter.com/tRJ3a6ihmv — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) July 1, 2024

Gladiator 2 saw all the recent talk about Joseph Quinn and A Quiet Place and said “that’s just an appetizer wait until the full meal” pic.twitter.com/qLoR8nmnAH — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) June 30, 2024

Joseph Quinn in Gladiator 2 is giving me RDJ as Kirk Lazarus in Satan’s Alley in Tropic Thunder. pic.twitter.com/Z7grL71mll — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) July 1, 2024

FIRST LOOK at Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn in Gladiator 2 pic.twitter.com/q04OyFk9Pt — ໊ (@AbracadaBrahim) April 12, 2024

Oh, I am so entertained both by the memes and the pics.

