Girlies, brace yourselves. It’s finally time for us to step out of the depths of this shitty winter and marvel at the first official pics of Gladiator 2. I express my condolences to all the cinema people working on November 22. As Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sang: “Get a bucket and a mop.”

As you might’ve noticed via the number of horny reactions on your news feed (or FYP as the Gen Zers would say) Gladiator 2 has just dropped its first official looks ahead of its release in mid-November.

For the people who are not in the know, Gladiator 2 (directed by Alien‘s and the first Gladiator‘s Ridley Scott) is set to follow the Commodus’ sister Lucilla’s (Connie Nielsen) son Lucius (Paul Mescal) who was sent to live in the Numidia out of protection from the Roman Empire’s corruption.

Although he’d been sent all the way there, Roman Empire forces — led by General Marcus Acaius (played by Daddy Pedro Pascal) — invade the Northern African coast where Lucius is captured.

Also, adding to Lucius’ lore, he idolises the late Maximus (Russell Crowe) who was killed in the first film.

I mean, I guess spoiler alert on the Maximus thing but the movie has been out for yonks? Soz.

As you can tell by those summaries, Gladiator 2 is bringing a butt-load of hotties to the screen — all getting down and dirty in the middle of the arena.

Alongside Mescal, Pascal and Nielson, punters will be able to feast their eyes on Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Denzel Washington (Training Day), Fred Heching (Fear Street: Part One – 1994), Matt Lucas (Little Britain) and more.

Naturally, with the first looks of Gladiator 2 dropping, courtesy of Vanity Fair, the internet went into a synchronised heat. On the flipside, cinephiles also noticed that Gladiator 2 will drop at the same time as Wicked: Part One. It’s like Barbenheimer, but maybe this time around it’s Wickedator?

Uhh, we’ll work it out on the remix, but for now…

The best reactions to Gladiator 2 footage

Oh, I am so entertained both by the memes and the pics.

