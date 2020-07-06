Gigi Hadid has called out British Vogue for sharing an article that suggested she’s been “disguising” her baby bump.

During a recent Instagram Live, Hadid was asked by a fan: “How do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!” Hadid responded: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story!”

Vogue wrote about the exchange and headlined the article, “Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy.” To put it simply, Hadid was not amused.

The model wasn’t and isn’t intentionally hiding her pregnancy, she was just wearing looser clothing.

“Disguise ….?” she tweeted in response to British Vogue. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories – not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.

“Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

“For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added in a separate tweet.

And that’s that.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in May, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rumours of the baby first hit the headlines in April when TMZ reported the news from mysterious insiders.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid told Fallon.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

This will be Hadid and her partner, Zayn Malik‘s, first bub together.

Fallon also congratulated Malik, saying, “Tell him if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I’ll make sure you guys are taken care of.” Classic.