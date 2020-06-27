RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gia Gunn has backtracked on her claim that COVID-19 is a hoax, after her comments on the subject went viral, and she was dragged to hell and back by her fellow queens.

Earlier today, Evan Ross Katz shared a video from the reality star’s Instagram stories, in which she complained about how the pandemic has been blown out of proportion, saying:

“I think the whole mask thing is fucking ridiculous.I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax. I think everybody who is, you know, taking precautions is cute and it’s definitely the thing to do, but I also think a lot of people are brainwashed.”

She continued:

“I think the more and more that we look around and see each other with masks on, the more influenced we are going to be to also put our masks on, which then to me, insinuates that everything is not ok. I’m here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think.”

This is classic Gia Gunn obliviousness, and would probably be funny were it not for the fact that COVID-19 has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, nearly a quarter of them in the US.

Here’s Gia Gunn on IG Live sharing that she thinks “this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.” ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kyW5KYw7Fs — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 26, 2020

Her fellow queens were quick to call her out, with Season 10 winner Aquaria telling her to “put on your stupid mask” and stop encouraging followers to flaunt safety precautions.

please @GiaGunn put on your stupid mask and let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. people are still dying. be grateful its not you or I right now. — Aquaria ???? (@aquariaofficial) June 26, 2020

Season 9’s Alexis Michelle called her “irresponsible”, noting how wild it is that Gia’s nonchalance about the pandemic appears to align with Donald Trump‘s.

This is beyond irresponsible @GiaGunn do you realize you’re aligning with the “president” and his non handling of the pandemic? https://t.co/xsYC38AhEw — Alexis Michelle (@AlexisLives) June 26, 2020

Gia Gunn, it seems, finally got the message, and has since addressed her comment in another video.

“Okay my beautiful community, ya got me gal, and it’s time for Miss Gia to take her own advice and do better,” she said, apologising for her earlier remarks and encouraging her followers to mask up.

This may be beside the point, but “okay my beautiful community, ya got me gal” is incredible, and I’m stealing it for my next apology. You can go ahead and watch her video below: