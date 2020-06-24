George R. R. Martin, via his always delightful Not A Blog blog, has shared he is writing and reading and writing a lot in isolation. What does this mean? Well, he hopes to have The Winds of Winter completed next year. I am cautiously optimistic.

Martin is quite literally social distancing in a cabin in the mountains. He assured fans that despite iso getting to his head, he is healthy and in good shape.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me to write,” he shared. “I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

Martin felt “heartbroken” after he cancelled his trip to Wellington, New Zealand, for the 2020 World Science Fiction Convention, but pointed out the silver lining. “The last thing I need right now is a long interruption that might cost me all the momentum I have built up. I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both COVID-19 and The Winds of Winter will be done.”

The author continued, “I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up but all in all I am pleased with the way things are doing.”

Martin also updated fans on a slew of his other projects, including the Game of Thrones prequel show, The House of the Dragon. Martin said it is “flying along wonderfully”.

He concluded the entry: “Now you will have to excuse me. Arya is calling. I think she means to kill someone.”

It sounds like Martin is tracking along quite nicely, folks. You love to see it. However, as Martin said, he still has a long way to go.