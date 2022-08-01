Sorry to make you feel wildly old but apparently — canonically speaking — George Jetson was born this week. Yep, that futuristic cartoon dad from the ’60s TV show that possibly made everyone faintly hope the future held flying cars and conveyor belt footpaths, has kicked off life in this wretched timeline.

A fan recently pointed out that the Jetson patriarch’s birthday is July 31 2022 which is huge for the extended Hanna Barbera/Cartoon Network universe.

I don't mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022

Does this mean we’re entering our Orbit City era? Are we careening towards a reality of the smog being so fucking bleak on Earth that we have to build up high above the clouds? Is the sudden desire and move towards space tourism a precursor to George Jetson getting his button-pushing job at Spacely’s Space Sprockets after graduating from Orbit High School?

Hooba-dooba-dooba this is a lot for my Monday brain.

People have been going in on the knowledge that we’ve now caught up to the Jetsons timeline some 60 years after the show originally hit TV screens in 1962.

Please help us welcome George Jetson to this world! Both mom and George are doing well. 🌎



The Jetsons was created in 1962 and was set 100 years into the future. This means that we are only 40 years away from a Jetson’s style future.✨ #TheJetsons pic.twitter.com/X8lqpChtgZ — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) July 31, 2022

me and the boys on our way to witness the birth of george jetson pic.twitter.com/K4uoyBujEc — stanley yelnats (@slimeoperative) July 29, 2022

GEORGE JETSON IS FINALLY HERE

YOU WILL PERCEIVE HIM

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PHn0eOzcHL — Eli • GEORGE JETSON DAY (@bluffscastle) July 31, 2022

Gotta make you wonder if someone somewhere out there actually gave birth on the 31st and named their kid George Jetson. Like surely there’s a Jetson family out there who have seen this opportunity and seized it with both hands.

If you’re giving birth to a boy today, please name him George Jetson.



This is the fate of the universe as has been foretold by the prophecy. — 💚 JeffMovieMan! ❤️ #NewDealForVisualEffects (@JeffMovieMan) July 31, 2022

HOLY FUCK THE PROPHECY WAS TRUE



GEORGE JETSON IS REAL pic.twitter.com/xtYYH1Pd0v — Bambi. (@BambiCornEater) July 31, 2022

And if my calculations are correct, George’s 110-year-old grandfather Montague Jetson would be turning 70 this year. That means he was born in 1952 and would be a Boomer. One person has narrowed it down to one very possible person: Jeff Goldblum.

This also means that Montague Jetson, George's Grandfather, has been amongst us for years. He was born in 1952 and is still kicking it in 2062 at 110 years old. I think I found him. https://t.co/WPDHNYFoYP pic.twitter.com/7MjACDObz7 — sɹǝʇǝd ˙ɾ˙ʇ (@tpeters) July 29, 2022

I back that so hard, my God.