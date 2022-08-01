Sorry to make you feel wildly old but apparently — canonically speaking — George Jetson was born this week. Yep, that futuristic cartoon dad from the ’60s TV show that possibly made everyone faintly hope the future held flying cars and conveyor belt footpaths, has kicked off life in this wretched timeline.

A fan recently pointed out that the Jetson patriarch’s birthday is July 31 2022 which is huge for the extended Hanna Barbera/Cartoon Network universe.

Does this mean we’re entering our Orbit City era? Are we careening towards a reality of the smog being so fucking bleak on Earth that we have to build up high above the clouds? Is the sudden desire and move towards space tourism a precursor to George Jetson getting his button-pushing job at Spacely’s Space Sprockets after graduating from Orbit High School?

Hooba-dooba-dooba this is a lot for my Monday brain.

People have been going in on the knowledge that we’ve now caught up to the Jetsons timeline some 60 years after the show originally hit TV screens in 1962.

Gotta make you wonder if someone somewhere out there actually gave birth on the 31st and named their kid George Jetson. Like surely there’s a Jetson family out there who have seen this opportunity and seized it with both hands.

And if my calculations are correct, George’s 110-year-old grandfather Montague Jetson would be turning 70 this year. That means he was born in 1952 and would be a Boomer. One person has narrowed it down to one very possible person: Jeff Goldblum.

I back that so hard, my God.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: The Jetsons / Hanna Barbera / Cartoon Network