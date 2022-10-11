A bunch of the Game of Thrones cast reunited for the wedding of Lena Headey AKA legendary villain Cersei Lannister and it’s more wholesome than literally any episode of GoT.

Headey married fellow actor Marc Menchaca, who you might recognise from Ozark. Powerful.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple themselves haven’t officially announced their wedding. But guests have been sharing pics online which included Game of Thrones cast members.

The attendees reportedly included Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Wow, talk about a fkn family reunion!

I absolutely can’t imagine a universe in which Sansa Stark or Tyrion Lannister would willingly have a good time at Cersei’s wedding but TBH, it’s kind of beautiful.

Some of the #GameOfThrones cast, including Sophie Turner, is in Italy for Lena Headey's (Cersei Lannister) wedding to Marc Menchaca (Ozark) today. pic.twitter.com/4HNJoMcdA1 — 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐊〔𝐒𝐇〕 (@TheDove_Stark) October 6, 2022

And no, there was not a dragon in sight — unless they secretly had some fun, themed cake toppers.

Headey and Menchaca got married in Puglia, southern Italy. I’m glad it was more gorgeous Italian wedding vibes as opposed to, ya know, deeply distressing Red Wedding vibes.

Sophie Turner’s beau Joe Jonas was also in attendance.

Side note: it’s a crying shame that Ed Sheeran got a Game of Thrones cameo and the Jonas Brothers didn’t. They could have performed their timeless hit ‘Burnin’ Up (Like Blackwater Bay)’.

In a completely rogue cameo, Rick Astley of rick rollin’ fame was at the wedding too. Yet another celeb who would have made a better Game of Thrones bard than Ed Sheeran.

Sorry, but this wedding might even top the Modern Family reunion at Sarah Hyland‘s wedding.

I’d like more wholesome TV show reunions set at stunning weddings, please. Maybe the cast of Dance Academy can be next?