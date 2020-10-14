Some months ago – when everything started to go wrong – Gal Gadot released a three minute video of herself and a slew of celebrities singing John Lennon‘s Imagine. It was, in hindsight, a foreshadowing sign of how terrible this year would get.

Now, seven months later, Gadot has commented on the infamous video in a profile with Vanity Fair.

Gadot’s video was really just the last thing people wanted after lockdowns were put in place around the world. It was a nice thought, but there was nothing exactly heartwarming about celebrities like Kristen Wigg, Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, and Mark Ruffalo singing off-key at us.

Relive it, if you want to.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gadot didn’t apologise for the video.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” she said.

“I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

The Wonder Woman actor said the idea first came together between a few friends. And then Wigg got involved, who pulled together all the celebrities.

Again, Gadot said the video was meant to be “something good and pure”, but “it didn’t transcend.”

Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Gadot’s 2017 film, is slated for release this December. It was supposed to come out this month, but was pushed back due to COVID-19’s devastating impact on just about every single industry.

In a statement, director Patty Jenkins thanked fans around the world for their patience.

“I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together,” she said. “I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit cinemas on Christmas Day. Tentatively pencil it into your diaries, if you’re keen.

Elsewhere, Jenkins and Gadot recently announced they’re re-teaming on a film about Cleopatra.

Gadot, who will play Cleopatra, said the film will bring the Queen of Egypt “to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before.”

“To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”

The announcement didn’t come without controversy though, in fact it actually sparked a debate online about Cleopatra’s true ethnicity.