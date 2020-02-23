Life can be tiring, which is why this frowning newborn baby – clearly not having a bar of her own birth – is now the most relatable human on Earth. Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann captured the moment little Isabela was born via caesarean, serving major sass from the outset. Icons only.

According to Kunstmann, Isabela frowned at doctors right before the umbilical cord was cut. “She opened her eyes wide and didn’t cry,” he told Brazilian publication Crescer. “She made a sulky face, her mother gave a kiss, and it was only after they cut the umbilical cord that she started to cry.”

Kunstmann admits he had high hopes for the image’s potential virality. “When I posted it,” he added. “I thought it would have the potential to become a meme, but it’s always a matter of luck.”

Isabela’s mother Daiane mimicked the photographer’s sentiments: “My daughter was born brave,” she told Brazilian news publication G1. “It’s a meme ready.”

It’s like Isabela’s saying, “Can we hurry this up? I have shit to do”, “you’re seriously cutting what?” or “damn, it was really cosy in there.” Probably all three, to be fair. Either way, her reaction has understandably gone global, with the internet heralding the frowning baby and her universal ‘I’m sick and tired of this’ glare. Same, kid. Same.

Isabela – she is the moment.