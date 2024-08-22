Move Over Rat Boyfriends & Hunks, It’s Time For Frog Boys To Have Their Moment!!!!

I know what you’re thinking — the animalistic categorising of men is getting out of hand. We’ve had the rat boyfriend, we’ve had the golden retriever boyfriend and we always love a bear. In essence, I agree. However, before we put a full stop at the end of this conversation, it would be remiss of me not to include one final animal categorisation of man that I think we are all widely ignoring within this discourse — the frog prince.

Although frog prince could’ve been a great moniker for a man who has romantic potential that only you — and none of your pals — can see, in this case, I’m referring to men who have fairly amphibian features. While that doesn’t sound particularly attractive, let me elaborate.

The frog prince is a sexy genre of man whose eyes are quite wide set and his smile errs on the goofy side, with strong smile lines on his cheeks. It differs from the narrow aesthetic of rat boyfriends and the traditional, symmetrical beauty of a hunk.

For my friend Lisa — who raised this topic of discussion in our group chat — her ultimate frog man example is Edward Bluemel, the star of Prime Video’s recently cancelled series My Lady Jane.

See what I mean? (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Also side note, everyone is soooo sad this show got cancelled. (Image: My Lady Jane / Prime Video)

For Lisa, it wasn’t just his character that was particularly attractive but his interesting features.

“His face is almost unusual,” she said.

“He’s got the type of features that would make me cock my head and go ‘are you hot or not?’”

Frog man core!!!!! (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

And, she’s absolutely right. The key characteristics of frog men are typically attractive features that are not as symmetrical as those seen in another genre of man — the hunk. But the thing is, while hunks will always be timeless, there is something untapped about the frog boy. For Lisa, this is the key.

“One part of me is like, maybe other girls haven’t figured out that they’re hot yet,” she says.

“Maybe I’m discovering something. It’s like an untapped potential for a new genre of man. I’m basically discovering new specifics, I’m practically a biologist.”

While hunks can be incredibly intimidating, there’s something slightly more accessible about the frog man.

“If I’m honest, the hunks feel out of reach,” she admits.

“Froggy men are more attractive because they feel more attainable. If a hunk came up to me at a bar, I’d freeze but if it was a frog man, I know I’d be capable of talking back.”

Dominic Cooper is a frog man. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images) Rami Malek? Also a frog man. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) If you squint your eyes Bradley Cooper is also a frog man. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

Perhaps the rise of the frog boy within my own friendship group is connected to the fairytales we grew up with telling us that if we kiss enough fuck boys on Tinder frogs, maybe we’ll find our prince. But either way, the frog prince discovery has been a game changer for my friends — and maybe it can be for you too.

“I would say there are men in my life that I’m looking at in a different way since the frog thing entered our lives. There are men I’ve looked at before that I’m seeing in a new, attractive, froggy light,” Lisa laughs.

“I think it’s time for women to go out and find the foggiest-looking man and say hi.”

You heard it here first, everyone. It’s time to embrace the frog boy. And if you won’t, Lisa certainly will.