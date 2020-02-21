It’s happening, folks – after months of speculation, the Friends reunion is officially confirmed, and it will be happening on the US streaming service HBO Max. They WILL be there for you after all!

Former cast member Matthew Perry, who recently joined Instagram, shared the news earlier today, simultaneously with his fellow co-stars:

HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement:

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library. I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

The stars of the show will reportedly receive a cool $2.5 million each for participating in the special.