So no one told you life was gonna be this way where the Friends reunion has been majorly delayed?

Well don’t worry ‘cos the next best thing is coming to Australia later this year: a Friends parody musical. Could I BE more excited?

The press release teases a night of friendly fun with actors portraying the six beloved New Yorkers:

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

READ MORE 'Friends' Creators Reveal Sexist NBC Exec Made Them Change A Monica Storyline

Catch the deets below:

MELBOURNE

Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Performance Dates: Wednesday 4 – Saturday 7 November

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 111 011

BRISBANE

Venue: Tivoli Theatre, Fortitude Valley

Performance Dates: Thursday 19 – Saturday 21 November

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

PERTH

Venue: Regal Theatre

Performance Date: Saturday 28 November

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849

ADELAIDE

Venue: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Performance Dates: Friday 4 December

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246

SYDNEY

Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Performance Dates: Thursday 17 – Saturday 19 December

Ticket Price: $79.90

Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or (02) 8839 3399