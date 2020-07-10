So no one told you life was gonna be this way where the Friends reunion has been majorly delayed?
Well don’t worry ‘cos the next best thing is coming to Australia later this year: a Friends parody musical. Could I BE more excited?
The press release teases a night of friendly fun with actors portraying the six beloved New Yorkers:
Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Catch the deets below:
MELBOURNE
Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
Performance Dates: Wednesday 4 – Saturday 7 November
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 111 011
BRISBANE
Venue: Tivoli Theatre, Fortitude Valley
Performance Dates: Thursday 19 – Saturday 21 November
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
PERTH
Venue: Regal Theatre
Performance Date: Saturday 28 November
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849
ADELAIDE
Venue: Her Majesty’s Theatre
Performance Dates: Friday 4 December
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246
SYDNEY
Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Performance Dates: Thursday 17 – Saturday 19 December
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or (02) 8839 3399