Now this is a story about how…you can holiday in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion. Yep, that’s right. To celebrate the shows 30th anniversary, you can rent out a portion of the mansion on Airbnb, including all the fun décor from the show.

This comes just after the real (not fictional) Will Smith teased a Fresh Prince reunion, which is scheduled to air later this year. In a Hollywood Reporter profile on Will Smith last year, there is going to be a Fresh Prince spin-off, we’ve been waiting for for two decades.

At the Airbnb, you’ll be able to stay in what would’ve been Will’s bedroom and bathroom on the show. As well as the poolside lounge area and the stunning dining room, equipped Philly Cheesesteaks, of course.

Those staying in the room will also get an opportunity to lace up in a pair of Air Jordans and shoot hoops in Will’s bedroom. Amazing.

Will’s Air Jordan’s won’t be the only items of clothing that you can get your hands on. You’ll be able to rummage through Will’s closet and complete the outfit in Bel-Air Athletics gear. Or if you’re looking for something a bit smart casual, you can dress in a preppy outfit from Bel-Air academy.

But Aussies will have to live vicariously through Americans, because there are only five overnight dates available and only to residents in the L.A. County.

It’s the first time the mansion has opened up its doors to the public. Let’s hope it’s not the last, especially as many will have miss out due to COVID-19 restrictions.