Freaky Friday 2 Starring Jamie-Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Is Finally Filming!!!!!!

After years of speculation and anticipation, Freaky Friday 2 starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie-Lee Curtis is finally happening. And — in some even sweeter news — renowned 90s hot boy Chad Michael Murray is said to be returning to the sequel. Now that’s what I call making good choices!!!!

Fans were stoked when Curtis posted a picture of her and Lohan sitting outside of their on-set trailers on Instagram. And if there was any doubt that they were working on a Freaky Friday follow-up, she captioned the post: “The Colemans are back and coming to theatres in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Great news all round for elder Gen Z and millennials everywhere!

God, I’d love to see the inside of those trailers. (Image: Disney)

Even better yet, Lohan and Curtis are joined by a bunch of returning stars including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchel, Hayley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Toblowsky and Rosalind Chao. That’s a pretty impressive list of people reprising their roles considering it’s 20 years on, hey?

Naturally, there’s also a bunch of new faces joining the run sheet, including The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto and Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Throwback!!! (Image: Freaky Friday)

Lohan and Curtis have been teasing fans with a sequel since the 20th anniversary in 2023, but it wasn’t until March 2024 that the project was officially announced. While we don’t know exactly what the plot is going to be, something tells me we can expect another switcheroo between Anna and Tess Coleman.

Maybe Anna will have a bunch of kiddos by now, and Tess is living this bougie retired life. Maybe they’re jealous of each other’s lives and it takes switching for them to appreciate what they have all along.

Who knows? All I know is that I’d thrive in a cheesy comedy writing room.

Anyway, while it’s very exciting to know that filming is underway, we’ll have to wait until 2025 when Freaky Friday 2 will be in theatres. See you there!!!!