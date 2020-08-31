Aside from Brad Pitt and his new bae (married, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski), the latest celebrity dating tea is that Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago is apparently dating Love Is Blind star Damian Powers.

Romance rumours have been banging around since the pair were spotted together on several occasions, although Powers has since told E! that they’re just mates as they “share the same attorney.” I can’t even be fucked delving into how BS that sounds, especially ‘cos that’s not even the real spice here.

The real spice is that when E! shared a piccy of the pair on Instagram, Disney queen Hilary Duff majorly dissed Francesca’s outfit in the comments section.

“Das just a bra lol,” the Younger star wrote, as recorded by celeb spotting Insta @commentsbycelebs.

Observe:

Now, considering Francesca is one savage gal (just check out the heap of shade she’s thrown at her ex BF Harry Jowsey for reference), I was considering an appropriately savage clap-back on her Instagram Story.

She sure as shit responded on her Instagram Story, but was it shady or salty? Nope, not at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“OMFG this is actually what dreams are made of,” she wrote, obvs referencing the iconic song Hilary sang in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Credit: Instagram.

Yeah, look, I’m a long-term, die-hard Hilary Duff stan, the other day I visited my parents’ house and found a bunch of Hilary paraphernalia from the noughties. I was OBSESSED and still am. But honestly, if our girl were to ever publicly call me out, I think I’d be jumping for joy as well, really.

Jokes aside though, as I said, love ya Hils, love everything about you, thinking about going as you for Halloween, but if Francesca wants to wear a bra and nothing but a bra on her date, that’s totally her fkn call, and more power to her. It’s not yours or anyone else’s place to comment on that.

While I really appreciate that Francesca was able to turn the shitty situation into a humorous one, allow me to be the one to say it: not cool Hils. Not cool.